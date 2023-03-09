Cowboy 4 e-bike owners getting free adaptive power update

Cowboy’s latest 4 and 4ST e-bikes are being treated to a free software update today that adds a new adaptive power feature meant to automatically overcome any resistance as it occurs, be it a hill, blast of wind, or kid in a baby seat. Cowboy is also adding three new color options for its 4ST step-through model.

According to Cowboy, its proprietary software feature works at low and high speeds and doesn’t require any gear changes — fine, because the company only sells belt-driven single-speed e-bikes. With the new update, Cowboy says the motor will provide the extra power “seamlessly” whenever a C4 or C4ST senses any extra resistance in the environment.

The Cowboy 4ST is now available in three new colors. From left to right: clay, lavender, and fig. Image: Cowboy

That all sounds good, but I remain skeptical that it can flatten especially steep inclines. Cowboy’s small hub motor is rated for 45Nm of torque, which isn’t a lot. VanMoof — Cowboy’s chief European rival — provides 68Nm of torque to its new A5/S5 e-bikes, by comparison. But VanMoof also relies upon a boost button for a less seamless experience overall. Fortunately, Cowboy lets you book a test ride in 11 countries, including the US, UK, and major cycling cities around Europe to try it out for yourself.