Last week, the White House announced COVIDTests.gov, a site that you can use to order four free at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests per household, and it looks like it has gone live ahead of schedule. It was initially set to start taking orders on January 19th, but it appears you can place an order for your free tests now.

Some users have reported not seeing the “Order Free At-Home Tests” button, which connects you to the order page via the USPS website. However, you can get around this by heading directly to the ordering page. To place an order, simply fill out your name and address, and it will ship free starting in late January. No credit card is required, and they are supposed to ship within 7 – 12 days.

A statement from the White House says that you’ll also be able to call a hotline to order tests if you’re unable to access the website and that the government will “work with national and local community-based organizations to support the nation’s hardest-hit and highest-risk communities in requesting tests.”