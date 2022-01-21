Court orders Roblox YouTuber Ruben Sim to stay off Roblox

An Oakland, California court has ordered Roblox YouTube creator Ruben Sim to stay off the popular gaming platform from which he’s been banned for several years, according to court documents obtained by The Hamden Journal.

The Roblox Corporation filed a lawsuit against Sim in November, accusing the YouTuber of leading a “cybermob” that terrorized the platform. The company was originally looking for $1.6 million in damages, but decreased that amount to $150,000 in a dually agreed-upon stipulated order and final judgment by the court.

Sim has had a long and turbulent history with the Roblox platform, where people — largely children — build games and digital worlds. The platform is estimated to be worth $45 billion, with thousands of games on the platform and storefront.

The Roblox platform is a free app, so when one account is banned, it’s easy to simply make another. However, in certain cases, the Roblox Corporation will ban an IP account from accessing the servers. Sim has continued to access the platform despite his original ban by “hacking” and using accounts created by other people, Roblox complaint says. The original ban, according to Roblox’s lawyers, was issued after the YouTube creator harassed other players using racist and homophobic slurs, allegedly sexually harassed users, and uploaded photos of Adolph Hitler to Roblox. Sim disputed this characterization in a YouTube video uploaded last week.

Alongside the court-ordered ban and $150,000 in fines, Sim has also agreed not to make, publish, or republish “false threats of terrorist activity relating to Roblox.” This was one major accusation levied in the initial lawsuit, after the YouTuber allegedly posted a message on Twitter suggesting a terrorist attack would happen at the Roblox Developers Conference in San Francisco in October 2021. The event was delayed and “forced into a temporary lockdown while local police and private security conducted a search to secure the facility,” according to the lawsuit.

Sim also agreed not to make false statements about Roblox, encourage violence against Roblox or its employees and offices, go near the Roblox office, or create videos that encourage or glamorize violating Roblox’s rules or gaining access to the platform after being banned.

He’ll also need to remove any previous YouTube videos that violate these terms.

Ruben Sim declined to comment on the lawsuit, but noted that his response to the complaint will be uploaded to his YouTube channel in the “next couple months.” The Roblox Corporation has not responded to The Hamden Journal’s request for comment.