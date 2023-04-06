Counter-Strike 2 is getting Nvidia’s latency-reducing Reflex tech

Nvidia’s latency-reducing Reflex technology is coming to Counter-Strike 2. Reflex is designed to make games feel more responsive by reducing the amount of time between when you click your mouse and when you see the action on-screen. It’s all-important in competitive shooters, and up until now, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive was the most played game on Steam without it.

Valve and Nvidia have worked together to add Reflex to Counter-Strike 2, the upcoming replacement for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. GeForce GTX 900 series and above will be able to enable Reflex in Counter-Strike 2, and it will have the biggest impact on older GPUs, according to Nvidia. Reflex can reduce system latency by up to 35 percent in Counter-Strike 2, which could mean the difference between hitting a shot before an opponent.

Counter-Strike 2 latency across different GPUs. Image: Nvidia

Nvidia provided the above slide to highlight the latency improvements. It also includes Nvidia’s unannounced RTX 4070, which has leaked heavily recently. On a GTX 1060, latency should lower to 17ms, down from 26ms on a machine equipped with Intel’s Core i9-12900K and running at 1440p. On the same machine with an RTX 3060, the latency will drop from 16ms to 11ms, and on Nvidia’s unannounced RTX 4070, the latency drops down to 8ms from 10ms.