Costco members can buy a PlayStation 5 console bundle right now

If you’re a Costco member, you now have another chance at nabbing Sony’s PlayStation 5 console. Right now, the retailer is selling the disc-based PS5 console in a bundle with an extra DualSense controller, a Pulse 3D wireless headset, a DualSense charging station, and four $25 PlayStation Store gift cards all for $789.99. If you want to take part but are not a member, you can also buy the $60 annual Costco membership here.

Sony PlayStation 5 Costco bundle Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5. Costco’s bundle includes an extra DualSense controller, Pulse 3D wireless headset, DualSense charging station, and four $25 PlayStation Store gift cards.

As always, double-check your billing and shipping address details are both correct, add the bundle to your cart, and try to check out as soon as you can. While there’s no guarantee that you’ll be able to land the console today, doing so will reduce the time it takes to check out in the future and thus increases your chances.

And if today isn’t your lucky day, don’t worry: we’re also on the lookout for the latest console restocks, so keep checking back. In the meantime, cheer yourself up by subscribing to our The Hamden Journal Deals newsletter for the latest gaming and other tech deals delivered straight to your inbox weekly. You can also stock up on some essential PS5 accessories and games we’ve listed below to prepare yourself for when you do finally land one, some of which are even on sale.

PlayStation accessories to accompany your console

DualSense Wireless Controller The controller designed for the PS5, featuring adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, and haptic feedback technologies.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games’ latest adventure in the Ratchet & Clank series is the most fun entry yet. It’s also the first to launch on PS5, and it’s both a showcase for amazing graphics and fast loading speeds.

PlayStation Plus (12-month subscription) A membership to PlayStation Plus allows PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners to play games online, download free titles every month, and take advantage of discounts on the PS Store. PS5 owners also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, a best-of selection of PS4 titles.