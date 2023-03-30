Corsair flash sale: save on keyboards, mice, headsets, and more

Corsair is hosting a flash sale on its gaming peripherals and accessories, letting you save up to $80 off the regular price of its gaming keyboards, mice, and headsets through March 31. The lightweight Katar Elite Wireless mouse, K70 Pro RGB keyboard, and Virtuoso RGB wireless headset are just some of the goods you’ll find on sale, but we’ve provided a more detailed list of personal recommendations below.

While these products are mostly pointed at PC gamers, we’ve got you covered with other platforms if you’re looking for the best Steam Deck accessories or the best Nintendo Switch accessories.

Corsair mice deals

Corsair’s lightweight, wireless gaming mouse, the Katar Elite Wireless, usually costs $79.99, but is currently discounted to $49.99. The Katar Elite Wireless weighs in at a paltry 69 grams and is equipped with a 26K DPI optical sensor. The mouse can connect with your devices either via Bluetooth, or by using the included 2.4 GHz wireless dongle. It features six buttons that can be reprogrammed in Corsair’s iCue software.

For a mouse that offers more features, you might want to check out the M65 RGB Ultra wireless mouse, which offers adjustable weights that can be applied to different areas of the mouse. Normally $129.99, Corsair has discounted the M65 in white to just $69.99. The M65 features a total of eight programmable buttons, and a 26K DPI sensor. Additionally, it can register an additional four inputs by tilting the mouse in different directions. (Cool, right?) The stock weight of the M65 is 110 grams, but it can be tuned for up to 128 grams using the included weights.

Corsair keyboard deals

The latest iteration of Corsair’s K70 Pro RGB gaming keyboard is currently available for as low as $99.99 (normally $179.99). The K70 Pro RGB is available with a variety of Cherry MX switches at different price points, but the configuration that uses Corsair’s OPX optical switch offers the best value and the cheapest price.

The full-size, backlit keyboard features a brushed aluminum top-plate, PBT keycaps, and USB passthrough for accessories. Additionally, it has dedicated media controls and a detachable USB-C connection. The K70 is equipped with an 8,000 Hz polling rate, just in case the usual 1,000 Hz wasn’t fast enough for you. However, my favorite feature on the K70 Pro is the raised switches, which allow you to easily clean out all the grossness that usually accumulates under people’s keycaps.

Corsair is also discounting its customizable, smaller 60-percent keyboard, the K70 Pro Mini Wireless. The white version of the keyboard is currently on sale for $99.99 (normally $179.99), but you can also find the black model for $109.99. Either version of the K70 Pro Mini is available with either Cherry MX Red or Speed switches, and notably, each feature a hot-swappable PCB, making them compatible with a wide variety of aftermarket switches if you want something a little more personal.

The keyboard is equipped with Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity, giving it compatibility with a broad range of consoles and mobile devices in addition to PC, and can last for up to 32 hours on a single charge with the RGB lighting engaged.

For a keyboard that looks cool, but is a little more budget-friendly, Corsair is offering the K55 RGB Pro XT for $49.99 instead of $79.99. The K55 is a membrane keyboard, which may be a turn-off for some, however, they offer water resistance and are much quieter than their mechanical counterparts. The K55 is equipped with six macro keys in addition to its standard 104-key layout, and also features dedicated media controls and per-key RGB lighting, just like some of the more expensive options in Corsair’s catalog.

Corsair headset deals

Corsair’s Virtuoso RGB wireless headset is one classy lady. It’s normally $199.99, but you can currently pick up this hot date of a headset in pearly white for just $129.99. The Virtuoso RGB wireless can connect with devices through USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack, or using the included 2.4 GHz wireless dongle. The leatherette ear pads are accented by a chunky aluminum frame, customizable RGB Corsair logos, and a flexible (and removable) boom mic. The Virtuoso offers support for virtual 7.1 surround sound over a wireless connection, and is capable of Hi-Fi 24-bit audio over its USB-C connection.

If Xbox is your platform of choice, you might be interested in the Xbox-exclusive HS75 XB Wireless headset for $89.99, which is $60 off the usual price. The Dolby Atmos-compatible HS75 boasts a slick design, with plush leatherette ear cups and headband, a detachable boom mic, and on-ear controls for chat mixing and volume. The HS75 can instantly connect with Xbox consoles without the need for a dongle, and can handle up to 20 hours of gaming on a single battery charge. The HS75 is intended to be used exclusively with Xbox consoles, but can also be used with PCs if you happen to have an Xbox wireless adapter handy.

Corsair accessory deals

Lastly, if you’d like to freshen up the aesthetics of your mechanical keyboard, you can also find all of Corsair’s PBT double-shot keycap sets on sale for just $9.99 instead of their usual $29.99. Each 104-key set is available in red, blue, green, pink, or black, and the keys are compatible with any keyboard that uses Cherry MX switches and has a standard bottom row. PBT keycaps are generally more resilient to wear and tear, and look better than the more common ABS keycaps used with some mechanical keyboards.