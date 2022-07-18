Corsair brings Nvidia’s impressive noise removal to its iCue and Elgato software

Corsair is integrating Nvidia’s Broadcast audio and video features into its iCue and Elgato software this week. All you’ll need is a compatible headset, microphone or camera, and an Nvidia RTX GPU. The integrations in iCue, Elgato Wave Link, and Elgato Camera Hub are all seamless for features like noise removal and virtual camera backgrounds, so you no longer have to use the separate Nvidia Broadcast app.

Nearly every Corsair headset that works with iCue will now be able to enable noise removal and room echo removal thanks to the Nvidia Broadcast integration. The Nvidia Broadcast features also include video integration for Elgato’s Camera Hub, allowing Elgato Facecam owners to easily enable a virtual background feature that eliminates the need for a green screen.

Nvidia Broadcast used to be known as RTX Voice

Known previously as RTX Voice, Nvidia’s Broadcast app has impressed in the past with its ability to process audio and suppress almost all background noise. These Corsair integrations mean you don’t have to run the dedicated Broadcast app and can simply enable the features from within software you’re already using. It’s ideal for streamers and content creators that already rely on Elgato and Corsair hardware.

If you own an Elgato microphone that uses Wave Link or Elgato’s Wave XLR interface, you’ll also be able to enable Nvidia’s Broadcast noise removal feature. Noise removal in Elgato Wave Link uses virtual studio technology (VST), so you can even apply the effect on individual audio channels. It’s also supported in apps like Adobe Premiere Pro, Audition, and Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve.

All of the Nvidia Broadcast integration is live now in Corsair’s latest iCue and Elgato software updates, and Corsair has a useful FAQ on the integration right here.