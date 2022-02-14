Cookie Run: Kingdom characters ranked by how cool they look

In the world of Cookie Run: Kingdom there is no shortage of sweeties. The free-to-play game, quite literally, is themed around sweet treats. The characters are based on cookies, and many of their designs are based on other desserts, like eclairs, cakes, and more. A huge part of what makes the game fun is unlocking new Cookies, in order to expand your kingdom. Each of them has different skills, which is good for a balanced team when you’re going on runs — plus they each have a unique look based on the kind of sweet they are.

However, these humanoid cookies do more than just inspire cravings. They also, for many fans, inspire thirstiness. Yup, that’s right. Fans think the cookies are hot. (And not just because they’re fresh out of the oven.) Whether it’s sending tweets calling the Tea Knight Cookie a “DILF” and “daddy,” or virtual screaming about videos of Espresso Cookie with his shirt unbuttoned, the Cookies have inspired a lot of fan art with their fun designs.

The Hamden Journal asked the developers, Devsisters, about the designs and if they intentionally made the cookies hot. A representative told The Hamden Journal that Cookies are designed to look like cookies with human traits, but what the team cares most about is creating Cookies that “people can relate to and love.” What that love looks like, however, is up to fans to decide. So we decided to round up the hottest cookies in celebration of Valentine’s Day this year.

Mint Choco Cookie

Image: Devsisters

I have a gooey soft spot for Mint Choco Cookie. He’s just a dreamboat who is literally winking in his character art. His official character description even reveals that his musical talents and “dashing looks make him a favorite among the Cookies.” Humble in nature, Mint Choco Cookie is the full package, putting him on the top spot on this list.

Espresso Cookie

Image: Devsisters

The Hamden Journal asked the developers who their favorite Cookies were, and they listed Espresso Cookie as being one of their two favorite characters. At one point the Devsisters account posted a full-on thirst trap of him with a loosened tie and unbuttoned shirt. Espresso Cookie is insufferable (but I could never hate him) because he’s cute and knows it. His big glasses and sleepy look are just as hot as his coffee, putting him second on this list.

Frost Queen Cookie

Image: Devsisters

In one sense Frost Queen Cookie is the least “hot” character on this list. She is a literal ice queen in the world of Cookie Run: Kingdom. In fights, she can unleash piercing cold against her enemies. However, I’m obsessed with how much of her personality is conveyed through her design. Despite being a tiny cookie, she is absolutely looking down on you, and wouldn’t hesitate to step on you. Powerful and elusive, she is the third entry on this list.

Almond Cookie

Image: Devsisters

When building your team for battle, you’re going to want to put Almond Cookie in the rear. (That’s because he’s a support character, wink.) I knew about Almond Cookie before I even started playing this game, and for good reason. He’s a dashing detective who is always ready to help his fellow Cookies, no matter how tired he is. His seasoned face only adds to his handsomely grizzled look. That and his rough almond texture earn him the number four spot on this list.

Herb Cookie

Image: Devsisters

A kind and gentle soul, Herb Cookie loves to garden. According to his game description he’s, “Warm like the sunshine and fresh like the scent of rain.” With his big eyes and windswept bangs, Herb is a heartthrob through and through, making him my fifth hottest cookie on this list.

Tea Knight Cookie

Image: Devsisters

Tea Knight Cookie can be your gruff knight in shining armor. Although his face knows more than a few scars from combat, it only adds to his overall look. He’s a giant in the world of the game, and has the most overly buff shoulders of any of the Cookies. He earns the title of “daddy” and because of this, he earns the number six spot on this list.

Sea Fairy Cookie

Image: Devsisters

The sweetie of the sea, Sea Fairy Cookie is the stunning ruler of the ocean in the Cookie Run: Kingdom universe. She has a really dreamy look as she wears glittering water and wields a jewel-like sword. As a quieter type, she’s charmed me enough to earn her the seventh spot on this list.

Cookie

Image: Devsisters

Those looking for the intellectual type can take a bite out of Eclair Cookie. He’s a museum curator, who will help enrich your life. He is one of the best-dressed Cookies and pulls off his monocle and feathered hat flawlessly. This pretty boy’s design puts him at the number eight spot of this list.

Latte Cookie

Image: Devsisters

It seems like the developers might have favoritism towards the coffee-based cookies, because all the coffee inspired characters are so cute. Latte Cookie is hot and smart. A professor at the “Parfaedia Institute” she instructs cookies in the delicate art of making coffee. She’s serving hot, milky coffee, and I’m absolutely drinking. She earns the final spot on this list.