Control is just one of the games leaving Game Pass in February

Control is one of the best action games of the last several years, and for the next few days it’s available to anyone with a Game Pass subscription. However, on Feb. 15, Control will leave Microsoft’s subscription service along with Code Vein, Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age, The Medium, Project Winter, and The Falconeer.

Jesse Faden’s journey through the depths, mysteries, and enemies of The Oldest House in Control will probably take you somewhere between 10 and 15 hours to complete. With just over a week left before the game leaves, it’s probably time to get started if you’re a Game Pass subscriber who’s been putting it off for the last several months.

Of course, there’s a positive trade as well — Game Pass will also get a few more games in the back half of February. Unfortunately, we don’t know what these games will be just yet, but Microsoft is likely to announce them around Feb. 15 when Control disappears.

As for the first half of February, Game Pass subscribers already have access to Contrast, Dreamscaper, and Telling Lies, and will get even more games as the month goes on. Here’s a list of all the games that Game Pass subscribers will get within the next week: