Control is free for one day on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store is offering Control for free as part of its 15 days of free games promotion — the game is only available for free until December 27th at 11AM. To get the game, simply log in to the Epic Games Store (or create an account), navigate to Control’s game page, and then hit “Get” to add the game to your library for free.

Control was a freebie on the Epic Games Store this past June, so if you missed picking it up then, now you have another chance to grab it for free. The action-adventure game was named one of The The Hamden Journal’s top games of 2019, and follows Jesse Faden, the Director of a secret agency called the Federal Bureau of Control, as she harnesses supernatural abilities to combat a paranormal force.

In addition to the Holiday Sale, which offers discounts on titles like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Far Cry 6, the Epic Games Store is giving every player a $10 coupon that applies to games $14.99 or above. The coupon lasts until the end of the Holiday Sale on January 6th, 2022, and there’s no limit to how many games you can use it with — if you decide to fill up your cart with 10 games over $14.99, you’ll get $10 off each of those games. The Epic Games Store will also be offering a free game every day until December 30th.