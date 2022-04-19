Conservation Week: preserving the future

A big part of imagining the future is picturing what we’ll bring with us from the present. Some things will stubbornly cling to us — like a produce sticker refusing to be composted. But other visions of the future will take a bit more work to manifest. During The The Hamden Journal’s Conservation Week, we’re looking at the efforts of people who want to bring different worlds into being: whether that’s a forested future, thanks to tree-planting drones; a wildlife-filled future fueled by AI-backed research; or even a future where the world’s first MMO is still online. Along the way, meet a sustainability scientist using TikTok to fight climate doom, a group of fans fighting to preserve an early virtual world, and a community trying to maintain a more rural way of life as online shopping dumps warehouses on their doorsteps.

