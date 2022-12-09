Colossal Cave remake release date announced at The Game Awards 2022

Sierra On-Line co-founders Roberta and Ken Williams announced the release date for Colossal Cave, their reimagining of the classic 1976 text adventure Colossal Cave Adventure, during The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday.

Colossal Cave is described by the developers as a “3D interpretation of the original text adventure.” It’ll be released on Jan. 19 on Mac, Meta Quest 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC. Colossal Cave will cost $39.99 on all platforms. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will be released in the first quarter of 2023. Colossal Cave was previously announced for a fall 2022 release.

Roberta and Ken Williams are publishing and leading development on the the game as Cyngus Entertainment, named after the Williams’ boat, where they developed much of the game, according to an interview with Vice.

“The original Colossal Cave Adventure, a 2019 Video Game Hall of Fame recipient, will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Ken and I,” Roberta said in a news release. “We’ve built this world with all of the love and wonder of the first game, and hope the next generation of gamers can experience the same magical touch it had on our lives.”

Both Roberta and Ken were given the Industry Icon award at The Game Awards in 2014, alongside an announcement that Sierra On-Line’s King’s Quest would get a remake from developer The Odd Gentleman and published by Activision, which revived the Sierra label in 2014. King’s Quest was released in five chapters, from 2015 to 2016. Activision still owns the rights to Roberta and Ken’s Sierra On-Line games.

Roberta and Ken founded Sierra On-Line in 1979. They’re known as pioneers in the industry; Roberta, in particular, is renowned for the King’s Quest adventure game. As Cygnus Entertainment, Roberta and Ken said they’re “ready to create more amazing projects like the seminal classics that put them on the map,” like King’s Quest, Space Quest, and Phantasmagoria.