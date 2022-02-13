Coinbase’s bouncing QR code Super Bowl ad was so popular it crashed the app

Coinbase just made its Super Bowl debut with a remarkable clever QR code ad that might have been too popular: the company’s “Less talk, more Bitcoin,” campaign appears to have temporarily knocked out its app following the ad airing during the broadcast

The full 60-second ad almost entirely consisted of a colorful bouncing QR code, reminiscent of the iconic bouncing DVD logo meme. When scanned, the code brought viewers to Coinbase’s promotional website, offering a limited time promotion of $15 worth of free Bitcoin to new sign ups, along with a $3 million giveaway that customers can enter.

The offer is a limited time one, with new customers having until February 15th to get the $15 promotion — something that may be an issue, as Coinbase’s app is currently down, presumably due to the massive influx of traffic from the clever ad.

Cryptocurrency companies are a major presence at this year’s Super Bowl, with multiple companies — including Crypto.com and FTX — using the big game to promote either cryptocurrency exchanges, NFTs, or other related projects.