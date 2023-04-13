Coachella is headed back to Fortnite this year

Fortnite’s push into music continues with its second collaboration with Coachella, and it’s a bit more involved than last year.

The music festival will be featured inside of the game in a few different ways. Perhaps most notable is the “Coachella Island” that players can explore, built using the game’s Creative mode, and which features music from Porter Robinson, some mini-games to play, and a virtual merch tent. (The island will be available to check out starting on April 14th at 3PM ET.)

Meanwhile, 18 different songs from Coachella artists will be playing on Fortnite’s in-game radio station in the battle royale mode from now until May 12th. There will also be Coachella-themed quests to complete and, since this is Fortnite, a pair of new character skins to purchase in the item shop.