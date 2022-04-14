Coachella is coming to Fortnite

Fortnite is adding Coachella to its long, long (long) list of in-game collaborations. The annual music festival announced today that it’s partnering with developer Epic Games to release Coachella-themed skins and in-game features for its first foray into gaming.

These days, Coachella is equally known for its performances as it is for the outfits attendees wear — so it’s fitting that both are coming to Fortnite. Coachella will release two series of skins to coincide with weekends one and two of the music festival, beginning April 14th and April 22nd. The outfits, inspired by the Coachella style, react to music playing in the game. The first group of items goes on sale in the Fortnite shop at 8PM ET tonight.

In addition to the skins, Coachella will also do a takeover of the in-game Icon Radio, and players will be able to listen to music by over 30 artists from this year’s festival lineup while in Fortnite vehicles.

While this is the first time Coachella will come to the game, it’s far from the first music partnership. Fortnite has focused more on music and live events in the last few years: Marshmello and Ariana Grande have performed, and artists have been part of musical events built in the game’s creative mode. Epic even built a studio for in-game concerts, saying the Fortnite stage should be considered a tour stop.

The Fortnite partnership is part of a larger push by Coachella this year toward digital festival components. The festival has released several rounds of NFTs and mobile AR features for attendees in the lead-up to the festival.