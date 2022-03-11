CNN Plus will launch March 29th

CNN Plus, the streaming platform from the cable news giant, will debut in the US on March 29th, the company said Friday in a news release. For early subscribers — those who sign up in the first four weeks of its launch— the service will cost $2.99 per month, and they’ll lock in that price for as long as they subscribe. The standard price will be $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

CNN unveiled plans for its streaming service last July and has announced programming that includes daily versions of weekly CNN shows, all-new shows, and original series and movies. Subscribers will also have access to CNN’s library of content. The company has said it will continue to have a single CNN app, with a section for CNN Plus subscribers to access the streaming content.

CNN’s parent company WarnerMedia is on the verge of closing a merger with Discovery, and the dust is still settling after the company has had some internal personnel shakeups in recent months. Following the December firing of anchor Chris Cuomo, longtime president Jeff Zucker resigned in February after failing to properly disclose a relationship with another executive at the company. Chris Licht, an executive at CBS, has been named as Zucker’s replacement.

It’s not clear how or if Zucker’s departure will affect CNN Plus; when the cable company announced its new streamer, Zucker said it would “offer consumers a streaming product that grows the reach and scope of the CNN brand in a way that no one else is doing. Nothing like this exists.”