Cloudflare outage breaks large swathes of the internet

Cloudflare is currently experiencing an outage, according to its status page. Cloudflare’s technology powers numerous other sites and services across the internet, and the outage appears to be affecting a range of different sites, including Discord, Shopify, Grindr, Fitbit, and Peleton, according to Downdetector. The problems appear to have started at around 2:30AM ET. As of 3:20AM ET Cloudflare reports that “a fix is being implemented.”

The issues are most problematic if you’re a user of Cloudflare’s own DNS lookup service. Multiple The Hamden Journal staff members found they were unable to access any websites at all during the outage as a result of using Cloudflare’s 1.1.1.1 DNS service. Thankfully, the fix here is simple: change your DNS configuration. I found that simply switching back to using my ISP’s default DNS settings resolved most of my issues.

The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented. — Cloudflare (@Cloudflare) June 21, 2022

Cloudflare has experienced similar issues in the past such as in July and August 2020. It’s not a good look for a company that advertises its services as a way to reduce downtime.