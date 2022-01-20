Classic flight sims F-15 Strike Eagle, Solo Flight come to Steam

F-15 Strike Eagle, Solo Flight, and three more classic flight simulation games will be re-released on Steam. The Thursday announcement by publisher Atari and developer MicroProse also includes three new bundles including plenty of classic titles from the early days of flight simulation.

First released in 1984 for Atari’s 8-bit video game console, F-15 Strike Eagle is a seminal combat flight simulation game developed by Sid Meier, who would later go on to create Civilization. It was later released for the Apple II and other early PC platforms, as well as the Nintendo Entertainment System and the Game Boy. Solo Flight, on the other hand, is a much more down-to-Earth flight sim. It focuses on basic piloting skills, including instrumentation and basic navigation. Both games include mission-based gameplay.

Also in the mix are three other classic flight sims. Harrier Jump Jet (1992) details the arcane workings of the complex vertical take-off and landing-capable Harrier jet, including both U.S. and British variants. The Ancient Art of War in the Skies (1992) focuses on World War I-era action, while Dogfight: 80 Years of Aerial Warfare (1993) is more of a mash-up of various styles — including what-if scenarios pitting combat planes from different eras against one another.

Each of the games will be sold on Steam for $6.99 each, or in one of several bundles that will be discounted as follows at launch:

Flight Combat Collection — $20.97 (25% off)

Strike Eagle, Harrier Jump Jet, Ancient Art of War, and Dogfight: 80 Years of Aerial Warfare

Sid Meier Collection — $26.21 (25% off)

Conflict in Vietnam, Crusade in Europe and Decision in the Desert, Solo Flight, and Strike Eagle

MicroProse War Simulation Collection — $39.14 (30% off)

Conflict in Vietnam, Crusade in Europe, Decision in the Desert, Solo Flight, Strike Eagle, Harrier Jump Jet, The Ancient Art of War, and Dogfight: 80 Years of Aerial Warfare

No details were offered as to how these titles will perform on modern-day hardware. The announcement was accompanied by a collection of newly-revised box art, of which we’ve included a sample in the gallery below. But, since these are digital-only releases, there aren’t any boxes to speak of.