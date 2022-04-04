Citizen Sleeper, new sci-fi RPG, set for Xbox, PC, Switch release

Indie publisher Fellow Traveler and developer Gareth Damian Martin (aka Jump Over The Age) announced Monday that Citizen Sleeper, the turn-based narrative RPG follow-up to the developer’s 2020 adventure game In Other Waters, will release on May 5th on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and Nintendo Switch. As previously announced last month, the game will also be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Set in a dystopian sci-fi future, the turn-based narrative RPG pits players in the role of a Sleeper; a digitized human consciousness in an artificial body who escapes from their corporate masters. Waking up on Erlin’s Eye, a derelict space station at the fringes of interplanetary capitalist society, you’ll have to build relationships between the game’s colorful cast of outcasts, hackers, and mercenaries in order to earn your keep, repair your ailing body, and uncover the secrets buried within the station’s ruined remains.

Inspired by tabletop RPGs, Citizen Sleeper employs a turn-based system that has players assign “dice” to numerous choices throughout the game, whose outcomes will play out over the course of several “cycles.” With each cycle more unpredictable than the last, you’ll have to think on your feet and make hard decisions in order to stay one step ahead of your former corporate overlords in your personal journey for survival and freedom.

Featuring music composed by Amos Roddy (Kingdom: Two Crowns, Strafe, In Other Waters) and character art by French comic book artist Guillaume Singelin, Citizen Sleeper appears to be a bold leap from the charming minimalist design of 2020’s In Other Waters.

[Disclosure: The writer wrote once for Heterotopias, a digital zine and website created by In Other Waters developer Gareth Damian Martin.]