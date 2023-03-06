Citadel trailer: Russo Bros, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ spy epic, revealed

Amazon has revealed the first trailer for its international espionage series Citadel. From Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, the series stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as two spies who have lost their memory but still have to save the world.

Citadel follows Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas), who were both renowned spies for the global espionage organization Citadel, which kept the world safe from evil of all sorts until it was destroyed by a new group of mysterious villains called Manticore. After the attack on their organization, Kane and Sinh both end up in hiding, completely without their memories at least until Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) arrives one day to recruit them back to the fight against international evil.

The show’s first trailer is already a globe-trotting adventure full of action — it even has a ski-chase, which is a staple of any good spy fiction. But even more so than the international action, Citadel’s most impressive promise might be its ambition: Amazon plans for Citadel to be the flagship show for a franchise of spy-thrillers all set in the same world and produced in various countries. There are already series in production in Italy and India which will tell stories that interconnect with each other and the flagship Citadel series.

Citadel’s first season will premiere on April 28 on Amazon Prime Video and run for six episodes, with the first two releasing on the same day. Here’s the first poster for the series, which doesn’t want you to think of Tenet at all.