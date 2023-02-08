Chrome’s new update is the first version you can’t run on Windows 7

If you’re currently using Google Chrome on an old or outdated PC, then you might want to consider upgrading your hardware. With the public release of Chrome 110 on February 7th, the browser will no longer support Windows 7 or Windows 8 / 8.1 and the lesser-used Windows Server 2012 or Windows Server 2012 R2. This follows Microsoft’s decision to definitively end security updates for Windows 7 and Windows 8 / 8.1 on January 10th earlier this year.

Chrome 110 patches some known cybersecurity issues and includes a few new features, such as customizable network error pages and the option to use biometric authentication on supported computers to autofill stored passwords. The release of Chrome 110 also marks the beginning of Chrome’s new release cycle, which will now include an early stable preview of future updates one week before the full scheduled stable release date.

Continuing to use an outdated version of Chrome could leave your computer exposed to cyberattacks

This is the first version of Google’s browser to require Windows 10 or later. Older versions of Chrome will still work on devices running an outdated version of Windows; however, neither the browser nor the operating systems will receive critical security updates, which could leave your device exposed to potential cyberattacks.