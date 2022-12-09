Chevy’s first hybrid Corvette leaks ahead of summer 2023 arrival

Chevrolet has inadvertently offered a peek at its first electrified Corvette. Fans on CorvetteBlogger, Corvette Forum and elsewhere discovered that GM briefly made the 2024 Corvette E-Ray hybrid available through Chevy’s online visualizer tool. The design mates the wide body of the C8 Z06 with the regular model’s exhaust pipes, and introduces minor cosmetic tweaks like new colors (Cacti green, anyone?) and model-specific wheels. The biggest changes, as you might guess, sit inside.

Images of the engine bay suggest the E-Ray will use the regular C8 Corvette’s LT2 V8 engine. As Jalopnik explains, past reports have suggested this Vette will use an electric motor on the front axle to provide all-wheel drive. It might offer a combined 605HP. The absence of a charging port suggests this is a conventional hybrid rather than a plug-in, although a glimpse of the interior shows a button to control regenerative braking. You’d also see adaptive cruise control in the lineup for the first time.

The slip-up hasn’t revealed much about options. A ZER Performance Package will add Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, underside strakes and possibly carbon-ceramic brakes. You’ll have your choices of aluminum and carbon fiber wheels, at least.

Chevy briefly confirmed the E-Ray’s existence to CorvetteBlogger, noting in a statement that “the holidays came early” and asking enthusiasts to stay tuned. There’s no mention of pricing, but the visualizer said the hybrid would arrive in summer 2023. The brand previously said to expect the semi-electric Corvette next year, but didn’t narrow the timeframe.

This is just the start of Chevy’s plans to electrify its iconic sports car. A full Corvette EV is in development, and future hybrids are rumored to include the 800HP ZR1 in 2024 and 1,000HP Zora in 2025. Like it or not, the American status symbol won’t be exclusively piston-powered for much longer — not that GM has much choice when numerous states plan to ban gas car sales by 2035.