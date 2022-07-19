Chevy’s first electric Blazer starts at $47K and offers FWD, RWD, or AWD options

Chevy is bringing the Blazer to its electric car lineup. The midsize crossover SUV is the latest of the GM brand’s gas cars to feature an all-electric version, joining the Chevy Equinox EV, Silverado EV, and GMC Hummer EV.

Chevy isn’t going light on the options for the Blazer EV: buyers can choose between front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, or all-wheel drive models. Plus, there will be a high-performance Blazer SS model capable of 557 horsepower. It can go from 0 to 60mph in less than four seconds using what the company calls a WOW (wide open watts) mode that recalls other high-performance electric settings like Tesla’s Ludicrous and Plaid options, Lucid Motors’ Launch Mode, or the Unbridled Extend setting on the Mustang Mach-E. Other trim levels include the 1LT, 2LT, and RS, with the 1LT being the most affordable option.



Like Chevy’s other upcoming EVs, the Blazer is also built on the Ultium platform. It’s capable of up to 320 miles of range on a full charge for the RS trim level and can fast charge up to 190kW, juicing the vehicle with up to 78 miles of range in 10 minutes, according to GM.

The interior includes a 17.7-inch infotainment screen along with an 11-inch instrument cluster screen, and GM includes the option for its advanced driver-assistant system Super Cruise — which comes standard on the top SS model. The Blazer also has a hands-free start system that lets you shift into drive right after closing the door and putting your foot on the brake.

The Blazer could follow Ford’s successful launch of the Mustang Mach-E, a similarly sized and priced electric vehicle entry that fills a popular segment of the US market. Both have similar range, charging capabilities, and performance trim options. GM’s approach expands on top of Ford’s smaller set of full electrics by including a more affordable option down market in the form of the Chevy Bolt EUV. If you want something higher-end, there’s the Cadillac Lyriq and even the Cadillac Celestiq, helping to fill out a portfolio that moves closer to GM’s $35 billion goal of electrifying its lineup by 2040.

The Blazer EV 2LT and RS will become available in the summer of 2023, with prices set to start at around $47,595 and $51,995 before any fees or destination charges. Chevy plans on releasing the SS toward the end of 2023 for $65,995, while the cheapest 1LT will come out in the first quarter of 2024 for $44,995.