Chevrolet is making an all-electric Corvette

One of Chevy’s most iconic cars will get the EV treatment. GM has confirmed that it’s developing a “fully electric” Corvette, and an “electrified” (read: hybrid) version will be available as soon as 2023. The automaker didn’t provide more details, and even the video attached to the teaser (below) doesn’t offer any clues. Still, it’s a big move — the Vette is synonymous with gas-powered American sports cars, and now it will be a poster child for electrification.

A Corvette EV isn’t entirely surprising, mind you. GM plans to exclusively sell EVs by 2035, and the Vette was only going to survive that transition with an electric powerplant. Moreover, GM’s electrification strategy has so far revolved around higher-priced halo vehicles like the Hummer EV. An electric version of Chevy’s sports coupe may draw ire from combustion engine purists, but it could also attract customers who were otherwise uninterested in EVs or were considering rivals like the Porsche Taycan or even Ford’s Mustang Mach-E GT.

As it stands, GM’s electrification efforts are now extending into virtually every segment. It’s courting well-heeled pickup drivers with the upcoming Silverado EV, serving luxury buyers with the Cadillac Lyriq and addressing the mainstream with its future Blazer and Equinox models. In that light, it was just a matter of time before Chevy’s signature vehicle ditched conventional engines.