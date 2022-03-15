Check out these beautiful handmade Mario64 dioramas

Super Mario 64 Complete Clear Guide Book, the infamous strategy guide for Super Mario 64, is available in full online for the first time.

As Kotaku mentions, hard copies of this guide are rare but not impossible to find, though they often go for hundreds of dollars. But thanks to Comfort Food Video Games’ Dave Shevlin, the full guide is now uploaded on the Internet Archive, for all to enjoy — and that includes high-quality illustrations of the guide’s custom dioramas.

NEW SCAN: Super Mario 64 Complete Clear Guide Book Here it is! The infamous Mario 64 guide with the incredible 3d sculpture landscape scenes!! Finally I can bring this to the internet to enjoy with my 600 DPI scans!https://t.co/5pB56FFvIb pic.twitter.com/cauW2jevZI — Comfort Food Video Games (@ComfortFoodVG) March 14, 2022

Yes, in addition to including developer commentary, the guide also has gorgeous handcrafted dioramas of the levels in the game. They were created specifically for this guide, as seeing the 3D levels in a 2D space helps players visualize what they need to do, in order to beat the level. The guide is entirely in Japanese, but the visual language of artfully crafted sculptures is universal.

Image: Nintendo Image: Nintendo

The raw, unprocessed, and uncropped pages are also available to download as a ZIP file on the website.