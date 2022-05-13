Chargers’ schedule release video is filled with anime references

There are few things more boring than NFL teams’ schedule release videos. Published in the dead of the NFL offseason, they’re usually a desperate attempt to inject content and opinions into the news cycle during a time where there’s really not much going on. If you are wondering what a “schedule release video” is, it’s exactly what it sounds like — a video in which an NFL team announces the 17-game schedule for its upcoming season. And it’s almost always extremely, extremely boring or corny.

Well, usually that’s the case. But the Los Angeles Chargers are built different.

This right here is just good content. You’ve got references to One Piece, Naruto, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Attack on Titan, Food Wars, mecha anime, and plenty more.

If for some reason this has sparked a desire in you to watch more NFL schedule release videos, our friends at SB Nation have the goods. They ranked the best ones from 2019 (the Chargers excelled once again, with a reveal composed entirely of stock footage), 2020 (including the Lions’ Animal Crossing-themed one), and 2021 (the Chargers once again killed it with a PowerPoint-themed video).