Channing Tatum is salty about his Gambit movie dying in the Disney/Fox merger

In a new interview in Variety, Channing Tatum reveals that his hopes of starring as X-Men member Gambit in a planned future movie was scrapped after the Disney/Fox merger — and he’s so hurt that he’s boycotted Marvel’s Avengers movies ever since.

“Once Gambit went away, I was so traumatized,” Tatum told Variety. “I shut off my Marvel machine. I haven’t been able to see any of the movies. I loved that character. It was just too sad. It was like losing a friend because I was so ready to play him.”

Tatum and frequent collaborator Reid Carolin — who wrote and produced both Magic Mike movies — spent four years developing Gambit for 20th Century. It was originally supposed to be released in October 2016, but was removed from Fox’s release schedule earlier that year, then officially cancelled in 2019. Based on the X-Men character of the same name — a suave thief who can manipulate kinetic energy — the theoretical Gambit movie would’ve aimed for a raunchy, R-rated tone, more in the spirit of the Deadpool movies than the other Fox X-Men projects. It also would have been unconnected to the greater X-Men movie-verse. Tatum fell in love with Carolin’s script, particularly how distinctly fashionable the titular character was.

“They would call him ‘flamboyant’ in his description,” Tatum described. “I wouldn’t — he was just the coolest person. He could pull anything off. Most superheroes, their outfits are utilitarian. Batman’s got his belt. Gambit’s like, ‘No, this shit’s just fly, bro! This shit walked down the Paris runway last year.’ He’s just wearing the stuff that’s so dope because he loves fashion.”