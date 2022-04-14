Chainsaw Man creator released his one-shot Goobye, Eri for free

Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of the hit manga Chainsaw Man, released his newest one-shot Goodbye, Eri on Sunday. At time of publication, the 200-page comic is available to read for free on Viz’s website — but it’ll likely go behind the paywall soon.

Interested readers shouldn’t wait on Goodbye, which follows the life of a young boy and budding filmmaker named Yuta and his friendship with a film-nerd named Eri. The gut-wrenching story begins as Yuta films his mom in the final months of her life with a terminal illness. As the story develops, it gets more and more dream-like, as the reader pieces together what in the story is true, and what’s not.

Fujimoto’s work has taken the anime and manga world by storm. He published another one-shot, Look Back, in the summer of 2021 — a stunning depiction of the young lives of two aspiring mangaka. Fujimoto announced at Jump Festa that part two of his gory action series, Chainsaw Man, will be published in summer of 2022. An anime based on the same manga is also in the works from Studio Mappa, and is slated to be released later this year.