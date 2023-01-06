CES is back, and so is The The Hamden Journalcast

CES will continue through the weekend, but The The Hamden Journal has already seen a whole lot of what the show has to offer. This week on The The Hamden Journalcast, myself, our editor-in-chief, Nilay Patel, and our senior news editor, Richard Lawler, get together and talk about some of the weirdest stuff we’ve seen, the most absurd concepts, and all the genuinely cool tech coming out of the show.
We start the show talking about some of the goofiest car concepts we saw, including the Sony and Honda collaboration dubbed Afeela and BMW’s new concept that has color-changing panels (courtesy of E Ink) and a digital assistant.
And stay tuned for next week’s Wednesday episode of The The Hamden Journalcast, where we’ll dive deeper into the biggest TV, automotive, and smart home news out of the show.