CES 2023: all the news from the year’s biggest tech conference

Maybe this would look better inside an actual car.

As usual, LG Display isn’t waiting until the show starts, or even the new year, to talk about what it’s bringing to CES 2023.

This, uh, free-flowing P-OLED and LTPS (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon) LCD display concept (shown below) imagines a bend in the touchscreen splitting climate settings from the main UI.

Besides the screens, LG Display is also bringing its “Thin Actuator Sound Solution,” a grill-less speaker made with “film-type exciter technology” that’s the size of a passport and 2.5mm thick. It can be installed in places like your car’s “dashboard, headliner, pillar, and headrests.”

Your move, Sony.