CES 2022 organizers insist in-person events will go on even as more exhibitors pull back

The pace of companies announcing they will forego the in-person parts of CES 2022 has only increased in the last 24 hours, with major companies like Intel and Google announcing their decisions on Thursday afternoon. Despite a growing list of cancellations that includes exhibitors, advertisers, and most tech media organizations we can name (including The The Hamden Journal), the Consumer Technology Association that puts on the event says it will push forward with in-person events.

CES 2022 will provide an opportunity for companies from around the world, both large and small, to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. — CES (@CES) December 24, 2021

In a thread of tweets posted Thursday night, the @CES account said, “Our focus remains on convening the tech industry and giving those who cannot attend in person the ability to experience the magic of CES digitally.”

While many of the companies announcing changes in their plans cited health concerns as well as the unknown implications of the omicron variant of COVID-19, organizers posted a statement from a CEO and MD to justify their decision to push forward. They said: “…we are confident that attendees and exhibitors can have a socially distanced but worthwhile and productive event in Las Vegas, or while experiencing it online.” Precautions previously announced included required proof of vaccination, masks, and free rapid tests.

We are also working with leading health experts in the state of Nevada who support the best practices we have put in place. Below is a statement from Tony Slonim, MD, DrPH, FACHE, President & CEO of Renown Health in Reno, NV. pic.twitter.com/6d4ncNBx3M — CES (@CES) December 24, 2021

The list of exhibitors that announced plans to skip the show entirely or limit availability on Thursday alone includes:

Intel

Google

Lenovo

Hisense (canceled press conference but will have a boot)

Waymo

On Wednesday, the CTA said in a statement that it had received 42 exhibitor cancellations. It’s unclear whether any of these names were part of that count, but today’s announcements remove three of eight companies listed as featured exhibitors on the event’s main page. A list of the most notable companies still lined up for in-person showings includes Samsung, Sony, and LG.