CDPR will expand The Witcher universe with a single-player ‘Gwent’ game

A single-player version of the card game  is in the works. CD Projekt Red said the standalone title, which is currently codenamed Project Golden Nekker, will be released this year. Although the developer has already released a single-player component of Gwent called , it says the upcoming game will be a distinct experience.

“It’s not another Witcher Tales but something different,” Gwent communication lead Paweł Burza told . “We’re aiming to provide a captivating single-player for players who prefer it over competitive multiplayer Gwent.”

CDPR has been teasing Project Golden Nekker over the last several months, including in a Gwent roadmap presentation in December. It hasn’t revealed many more concrete details beyond the release window and some concept art.

As for Gwent, itself a spin-off from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, CDPR plans to add new cards throughout the year. The studio is also aiming to release the current-gen console versions of and in 2022.

