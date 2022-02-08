Catch the first Nintendo Direct of 2022 tomorrow at 5PM ET

Nintendo is ready to hold its first Direct livestream of 2022, and it promises to start the year in grand fashion. The company has revealed plans for a 40-minute Direct on February 9th at 5PM ET that will “mainly” focus on Switch games debuting in the first half of 2022.

The timing gives some idea of what to expect. There’s a good chance you’ll hear about Nintendo’s own Kirby and the Forgotten Land (March 25th), and you might hear about soon-to-come third-party titles like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (April 5th) or Life is Strange: Remastered Collection (spring).

With that in mind, there are more than a few wildcards this time around. Some of the biggest Switch games of the year only have a generic 2022 release window, including Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3 and the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel. There’s no guarantee you’ll hear about any of these major releases during the Nintendo Direct, but we wouldn’t be surprised if there are some earlier-than-expected launches or previously unannounced projects.