Carl Pei’s Nothing will announce this year’s product roadmap on March 23rd

Nothing, the startup lead by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, will announce its product roadmap for the year on March 23rd at 9AM ET, the company announced today. Nothing is calling the event “The Truth” and says attendees can RSVP via its website: nothing.tech. The company is also announcing a new $70 million funding round today, which Pei says will give it “the fuel to realize the next phase of our vision of a seamless digital future.”

The announcement of the event comes as Nothing is reportedly gearing up to launch its first smartphone by next month, according to a recent report from TechCrunch. Then, in an apparently leaked photo, Pei was seen showing off a smartphone to Qualcomm’s CEO Cristiano Amon. It comes a little over a year after Nothing acquired the Essential brand. Essential was a startup led by Android creator Andy Rubin that released a single smartphone in 2017 before shutting down in 2020.

“We can’t wait to reveal what we’re building at Nothing during the upcoming event”

“Our first year was a warmup, and we can’t wait to reveal what we’re building at Nothing during the upcoming event,” Pei said in a press release. Nothing hasn’t officially said what categories of product it intends to announce but said it is working with Qualcomm to use its Snapdragon platform, which is best known for its smartphone processors. Last year, Nothing released its first product: a pair of true wireless headphones.

Little is known about the specs or features of Nothing’s rumored smartphone. TechCrunch reported that it could include transparent elements like those seen with the company’s Ear 1 earbuds, but there’s no word on what concrete features it could include. Nothing recently hired former Dyson design lead Adam Bates to serve as its design director and says it will continue to work with Stockholm-based Teenage Engineering to help steer the brand’s high-level design.