Cards Against Humanity will be donating new pack profits to abortion funds

Cards Against Humanity is donating all of its profits from 22 states to the National Network of Abortion Funds, the company said Wednesday. The list of states whose profits will be donated include governments that have either banned, restricted, or will likely restrict, abortion access. The move comes over a month after the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States.

The company announced the news with the edgy flair it and its games are known for. “Your state sucks,” the head of the website starts with said in all white, bold text. “Today, we are releasing some new packs,” the website said. “But while the packs were being printed, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and your state immediately turned itself into a dystopian forced-birth hellscape.”

If you live in the following states, all profits from your purchases with Cards Against Humanity (not just the new card packs), will go to supporting the National Network of Abortion Funds: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

You can check out the full list of new packs on the website as well. The options include a Scary Pack with cards about sex gremlins and serial killers, a Written by Kids Pack with cards written by “actual children,” a Picture Card Pack, and a new version of the Climate Catastrophe Pack, if you want to lean into the doom and gloom even more. This isn’t the first time the company has gotten political. In 2018, the company gave out free expansions to registered voters in five states to get out the vote.

Though known for its cheeky voice, the company has changed a lot since the first pack was released in 2011. In 2020, co-founder Max Temkin stepped down following allegations that he fostered what workers characterized as a racist and sexist company culture that disproportionately affected Black employees. Sexual assault allegations against co-founder Max Temkin also reemerged at the time. Employees later announced that they would be unionizing following the allegations as well.

The board game company shared the donation alongside a poll that it ran asking people about the reversal of Roe v. Wade. In a FAQ on the donation, the makers address possible skeptics of the move. To that end, here is what the website has to say: “Why don’t you stick to fingering your asshole while watching the Home Shopping Network?”