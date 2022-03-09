Capcom’s Exoprimal looks like Dino Crisis, but it’s all new

Capcom is reaching for a kitchen sink full of awesome in Exoprimal, which will have players donning super-cool mech suits to take on an extradimensional dinosaur incursion when it launches next year. The all-new IP was revealed at the beginning of Wednesday’s State of Play live stream.

Exoprimal will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in 2023. Exoprimal looks like an urban-warfare take on what Systemic Reaction has done with Second Extinction, which launched in early access on Xbox One and Xbox Series X last spring.

An accompanying post on PlayStation Blog said the game will support cooperative teams of up to five players. They’ll have access to different mech suits, and can change among them mid-mission to take advantage of all their offensive capabilities.

“Always outnumbered by their foes, Exofighter teams will need to coordinate and select a strategic combination of suits to overcome the odds,” a Capcom representative wrote. “Exoprimal is focused around multiplayer co-op gameplay, with each Exosuit having a clearly defined role.”

Wednesday’s trailer introduced viewers to the team of hip-looking dino-busters who are in charge of reptilian vector control. They avail themselves of melee as well as ranged weapons, then they debrief back at HQ with a cheerful AI who supplies the next day’s dinosaur forecast. Everything looks like it’s jam-packed with Sharknado/Snakes on a Plane violence and irony.

Though comparisons to Dino Crisis — a series Capcom published (most recently in 2003) — are flying fast and furious, the publisher says Exoprimal is all new, and not a reboot or adaptation of another dino-slaughter work.