Capcom’s dinosaur shooter is coming to Game Pass this summer

Exoprimal, the online multiplayer dinosaur destruction derby game that is, for some reason, not a remake of Dino Crisis, finally has a release date. Capcom announced a slew of other news for the game as a part of its March 2023 presentation. Check out the latest trailer here.

Despite looking like a generic dinosaur killing game at first blush, the bits and pieces of story moments sprinkled throughout the presentation seemed to indicate a much deeper story than cool robots fighting dinosaurs. There’s mention of time travel, body doubles, and perhaps the hint that the enemies aren’t the dinosaurs at all.