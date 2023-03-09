Capcom Spotlight: When to watch Capcom’s new games showcase

Publisher Capcom will stream a new digital showcase event on Thursday, giving fans the latest on the Resident Evil 4 remake, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, Exoprimal, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. Thursday’s Capcom Spotlight presentation may have some surprises too, but Capcom isn’t promising anything beyond the five announced games.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is due out soon — on March 23 — so it’s not clear what else Capcom has to say about it, beyond fleshing out the game’s promised The Mercenaries mode. A playable demo is also promised, and it sounds like we may get it during or immediately after the Capcom Spotlight stream.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has a new free title update coming in April, so Monster Hunter fans will likely get a peek at what content Capcom has in store.

The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection also arrives in April. The collection includes 10 titles from the Game Boy Advance series, and is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC.

Exoprimal doesn’t have a release date yet, but the 2023 game is expected some time this summer.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is also expected this summer, when the latest port of the 2010 adventure game is slated to hit Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One.

When is Capcom’s showcase?

Capcom Spotlight will kick off at 5:30 p.m. EST/2:30 p.m. PST, and is expected to run about 26 minutes. A pre-show will start at 5:10 p.m. EST/2:10 p.m. PST. Everything will be streamed live on Capcom’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

You can watch Capcom’s new showcase in the YouTube video above.