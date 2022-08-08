Capcom reveals Street Fighter 6 fighters Juri and Kimberly at Evo 2022

Capcom revealed two more fighters — Juri and Kimberly — coming to Street Fighter 6 at this weekend’s Evolution Championship Series. The new additions bring the confirmed roster for Capcom’s next-generation Street Fighter to seven, including previously announced fighters Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, and Guile.

Korean fighter Juri, who first appeared in Street Fighter 4, slides stylishly into her Street Fighter 6 reveal trailer, showing off a slight redesign. “Underneath her jacket, black tape that imitates the appearance of a spider covers her body,” game director Takayuki Nakayama explained on the PlayStation Blog. “The colors of her Feng Shui Engine are purple, black, and white, and accented with emerald green. Also, please pay attention to her helmet, as you may have seen in the trailer when she appears on her motorcycle, since it matches her design. Her smart phone also reflects her personality and style.”

Juri’s remixed look is complemented by a remixed fighting style, which retains her flying dive kick, Shiku-sen, from Street Fighter 4. As for the rest, Capcom says, “Fuhajin returns where Juri performs an upwards kick and stores Fuha stocks upon completion. Saihasho, Ankensatsu, and Go Ohsatsu are newly named special moves, but may be visually familiar in the form of the low projectile or jumping axe kick. While these can now be performed without having to expend Fuha stocks, they can be chained together and powered up if a Fuha stock is available.”

Newcomer Kimberly hails from the U.S., and brings a colorful sense of throwback ’80s style to Street Fighter — including her study of ninjutsu and a cassette player. A student of Guy from Final Fight and the Street Fighter Alpha games, Kimberly uses spray paint cans as bombs and colorful smoke grenades, and she is “an expert at running and airborne attacks,” according to Nakayama. Her design reflect her “speedy and acrobatic movements.”

Juri and Kimberly’s confirmation lends further credence to the full roster leak for Street Fighter 6 back in June, which said the game will launch with around two dozen fighters. Street Fighter 6 is coming in 2023 to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.