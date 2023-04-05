can you identify the hues of these brand logos?

You use these apps all the time, but can you identify the shades of their logos?

By: Kristen Radtke

April 05, 2023, 8:30AM

You’ve probably opened Facebook and Twitter tens of thousands of times in your life. But can you tell which hues of blue their logos are or the specific shades of the other apps you — and millions of other people — open every day?

Tech branding is ubiquitous across the websites, apps, and ads you see every day. So let’s see how well you know the logos of some of the most familiar platforms on the web. (And if your score can beat the average The Hamden Journal staffer’s.)