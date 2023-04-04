Can Exeggcute be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Exeggcute, the grass-type Pokémon from Kanto, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Exeggcute can be shiny in Pokémon Go.

Graphic: Julia Lee/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Niantic

Note that you cannot evolve your Exeggcute into Alolan Exeggutor in Pokémon Go. You can only grab Alolan Exeggutor in raids or in the wild, but it does use Exeggcute Candy to power up. (We included Alolan Exeggutor in our graphic for the sake of organization.)

What is the shiny rate for Exeggcute in Pokémon Go?

As per The Silph Road, the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Exeggcute is not a Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

