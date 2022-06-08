Call of Duty: Warzone’s content will not carry over to its sequel

Call of Duty’s battle royale spinoff Warzone is getting a sequel later this year, and developer Infinity Ward is slowly rolling out more details about the game. While we still don’t know its official name, we do know that Warzone 2.0 will not carry over any content from the original.

Infinity Ward made this announcement shortly after it revealed the latest game in the franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The Warzone 2.0 content announcement also came with a statement:

October 28th marks a new beginning for Call of Duty starting with the release of Modern Warfare 2. Soon after, a wholly new Warzone will launch as an extension of the Modern Warfare 2 universe. With it comes new technology, new features, and new gameplay that work seamlessly together. Throughout, we have taken a wide range of community feedback to heart. In order to fully deliver this state-of-the-art experience, Warzone 2.0 will feature new Modern Warfare 2 content and systems with brand new progression and inventories. Today’s Warzone will continue on as a separate experience that will include a continuation of player progression and inventories within that Warzone experience. We can’t wait to share more details soon.

All of this means that current Warzone players will continue to be able to log into their Warzone accounts and enjoy that game’s weapons and items, but that none of that inventory will be coming over to the sequel.

This should give players a fresh start for the new game, and allow everything to cleanly be switched over to Modern Warfare 2’s new game engine, which will serve as the engine for all Call of Duty games for the foreseeable future.

It’s not clear yet how Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will fit into any of this.

Warzone 2.0 is set to be released sometime between Modern Warfare 2’s Oct. 28 release date and the end of 2022.