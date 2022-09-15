Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile releasing in 2023

Call of Duty’s battle royale spinoff Warzone has been a hit since it was released in 2019, but now it’s branching out into the world of phones with Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. The game is built for the ground up for mobile platforms and will arrive on iOS and Android sometime in 2023.

The trailer appears to show many locations from Warzone’s original Verdansk map, but with plenty of updates to keep things interesting. Activision has also announced that the game will feature Loadout 2.0 and cross-progression with Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2, allowing players to earn progress on their battle pass on the go.

The mobile version of the game was teased by Activision several months ago, but was confirmed on Thursday during Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty Next presentation, complete with a new trailer and a few announcements about how the game will work on this new type of platform.

Players can pre-register for the game now on the Google Play Store.