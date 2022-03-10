‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ is coming to mobile

Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale game, will soon have a mobile version. In a , the game’s publisher Activision announced it was hiring for a slate of new mobile roles. The upcoming Warzone will be the second CoD title adapted for mobile, following the release of in 2019. Warzone fans are likely still enjoying , which was released last month. The release date of the new mobile game hasn’t been announced yet, though games journalist Tom Henderson did note the title has already been to Playtest Cloud, a testing platform for mobile games.

Fans of mobile games should expect to see more from the Activision universe. A mobile version of is in the testing stages and is expected to be released later this year. Microsoft’s planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard—expected to finalize in fiscal year 2023—would give it control of Activision’s enormously successful .

The Santa Monica-based publisher will be drawing new recruits for the Warzone mobile game during a turbulent time for the company. Activision is facing lawsuits over allegations of sexual harassment and has fired or discliplined of employees it deemed to be guilty. Meanwhile, QA testers at Raven Software—the behind the original Warzone—recently . Notably, most of the new mobile roles that Activision is hiring for are based at either Activision Mobile, its in-house mobile game studio in Santa Monica or , an Activision studio in Barcelona, Spain.