Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 meet TMNT with Shredder DLC

In recent years, the Call of Duty series and its Warzone battle royale spinoffs have welcomed an eclectic group of guest characters: John Rambo and Die Hard’s John McClane, Godzilla and King Kong, various Terminators, and Snoop Dogg. Next up? The big bad from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, Shredder.

Shredder will apparently come to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 as an Operator on March 21, according to a teaser video tweeted by the official Call of Duty account on Wednesday. Details are scarce, but expect Shredder to show up in his claw-adorned armor, armed with a pair of wakizashi.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise goes hard on video game collabs, and has crossed over with games like Injustice 2, Knockout City, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Smite, and Brawlhalla. The turtles star in their own games too, including the semi-recent releases Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and The Cowabunga Collection.

The turtles (and presumably Shredder) will star in an all-new movie later this year. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which gives off heavy Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse vibes, hits movie theaters on Aug. 4. The first trailer for that animated feature looks totally radical.