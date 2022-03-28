Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer going free for 2 weeks

From March 30 to April 13, the multiplayer mode for Call of Duty: Vanguard will be available for free. This new Free Access mode includes two of the new season’s maps, a new objective mode, and a new playlist full of some of the game’s most popular maps.

The new maps available with this free trial are Casablanca and Gondola, both medium-sized maps with a variety of different obstacles. One takes place in the bustling Moroccan city of the same name, while the other involves a breathtaking view of the Alps. For more details, check out the Call of Duty blog post about the deal.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Vanguard arrived on Feb. 14, with a big patch releasing on March 22. The second season brought a bunch of new maps to the game — and the patch brought along a Snoop Dog cosmetic.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launched last November, for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox 360, and Windows PC.