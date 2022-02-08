Season 2 of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s multiplayer, and Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific, launches Feb. 14, Activision announced Tuesday. Players will be dealing with a Nazi secret weapon and taking down lumbering armored transports for huge loot gains when the action begins, this coming weekend.

The new weapon, as shown by the rather brutal lore trailer above, is Nebula V, a type of poison gas that can augment small arms (both ammunition and throwables) in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. Nebula V bombs can be used in area-denial tactics, exploding for high damage and a lingering gas cloud spreading over a small radius. Nebula V ammo works like regular ammo, until an Operator is taken down with it. Then they emit, you guessed it, a poisonous gas cloud that harms anyone reviving them.

The blog post announcing the new season says the damage is the same as standing outside the battle royale’s collapsing circle — so, slight damage, a blurred screen, and a rapidly declining gas mask lifespan if that’s equipped.

In Warzone, Axis powers are protecting Nebula V shipments with AI armored transport trucks on Caldera. They’re tough to crack, but they give up a lot of good loot for those persistent (and skilled) enough. In Vanguard, mechanized armor will arrive later courtesy of Arms Race, a mode featuring motorcycles, squad transport vehicles, and tanks. Sledgehammer Games will offer more details on that when the patch notes are published next week.

Expand this rather large roadmap graphic to see more of what’s coming with the Feb. 14 update, to both Vanguard and Warzone Pacific:

Image: Activision

Vanguard gets two new maps, Casablanca (urban warfare) and Gondola, a three-lane type map with a lot of vertical features (and hazards). Players will also get three new Operators from Task Force Yeti (shown in the trailer at top). Alpine resistance fighter Anna Drake kicks off season 2, and she will be followed later by heavy gunner Thomas Bolt and Brazilian sniper Gustavo dos Santos.

A Ranked Play beta in Vanguard multiplayer also begins with season 2. Ranked play will feature Call of Duty League-approved rules, visible skill ratings, and commensurate competitive rewards, Activision said.

As for Warzone Pacific, new game types in season 2 will include two limited-time modes with callbacks to games from last year’s Warzone. Caldera Clash is “an evolution of Clash on Verdansk ’84,” Activision said, and it pits up to 12 teams of four Operators each (so, 48 in all) in a Deathmatch, aided by three power-ups to help rally a team trailing at the end of a match.

Later on, season 2 will introduce Rebirth Iron Trials, a variation of Iron Trials ’84. “Featuring its own set of weaponry (from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War) and numerous rule changes to increase time-to-kill, this mode is built for the most hardcore members of our community,” Activision said. It’s a Duos mode involving 20 squads (so, 40 players total).

There’s so much new stuff coming to both Warzone and Vanguard, so refer to the post on the official Call of Duty website for much more.