Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is free to play this weekend

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is opening its gates and allowing players to sample the shooter for five days. From Dec. 15 through Dec. 19, the 6v6 Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, and Kill Confirmed game modes will be available, both in first and third-person. It’s a good way to test the game out and see whether it’s your cup of tea — or just spend the weekend fighting across maps like Shipment, Farm 18, and El Asilo.

Modern Warfare 2 originally released at the end of October, and Infinity Ward has just launched the game’s first season. That season includes a Rocket League inspired mode where Operators battle it out across a football field with ATVs, and a raid in Atomgrad, a massive underground military bunker. The season also includes third-person playlists, which allow players to get a new perspective over the Operator’s shoulder.

The Shipment map has also undergone an overhaul, moving onto an actual cargo ship that is in the middle of international waters. This gives players the arduous task of clearing out containers, drilling through obstacles, and avoiding the fate of going overboard.

The free access period begins on Thursday and runs until Monday morning at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. An additional download is required to play, so it’s worth checking your hard drive to ensure there’s enough space for a beefy patch.