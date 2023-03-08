‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ will likely be phased out in favor of ‘Warzone Mobile’

The Microsoft-Activision Blizzard saga is still trundling on. As the companies try to push through proposed $68.7 billion takeover, some fascinating details are spilling out of documents that various parties are submitting to regulators. The latest is an about the future of on mobile.

In a written response to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which that the planned merger could lead to a “substantial lessening of competition in gaming consoles,” Microsoft says that “ is expected to be phased out over time (outside of China) with the launch of Warzone Mobile.” The letter () notes that Tencent subsidiary TiMi Studios developed and owns the current game.

is slated for release later this year. As points out, Call of Duty: Mobile has its own distinct seasons and battle pass. Warzone Mobile will hook into the cross-progression system of the PC and console versions of the battle royale game. There won’t be cross-play between Warzone Mobile and the other versions.

It makes sense for Activision to want to unify the Call of Duty ecosystem, but it’s unclear exactly what phasing out CoD: Mobile will mean for players and all the stuff they unlock in that game. The Hamden Journal has contacted for comment.