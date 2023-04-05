‘Call of Duty’ can detect and ban XIM-style cheat hardware

Activision’s Call of Duty Ricochet anti-cheat team has introduced a number of new measures designed to reduce unfair play. Those include a replay investigation tool along with detection of third-party XIM-type devices. Some cheaters will be permanently banned, but CoD has revealed that others will be subject to some new (and rather hilarious) in-game mitigations.

To start with, it has deployed a system designed to detect third-party hardware cheat devices like XIM, Cronus Zen and ReaSnow S1. “These devices act as a passthrough for controllers on PC and console and, when used improperly or maliciously, can provide a player with the ability to gain an unfair gameplay advantage, such as reducing or eliminating recoil,” the team noted in a blog post.

At first, Ricochet will give players an “unsupported device warning” as shown above, but continued use could result in measures ranging from mitigations up to permabans across all Call of Duty titles.

It’s also using a new replay investigation tool. “Using captured and stored match gameplay data, our teams can load up and watch any completed match as part of our investigation process,” the team wrote. It’ll focus on ranked play in both Modern Warefare II and Warzone 2.0, capturing and storing all match data for signs of suspicious activity. The system has already aided in investigations that resulted in permanent bans.

Activision revealed more about mitigations, as well. It has already talked about Damage Shield, which allows innocent players to take fire without being injured, and has now detailed the Disarm and Cloak measures. As shown in the Disarm demo above, after trying to switch weapons, a player ends up facing their opponent with no weapon at all. Cloak, as you’d imagine, turns enemies invisible.

Ubisoft recently launched its own crackdown that allows players to continue, albeit with significant handicaps, until they unplug cheat devices. Epic Games also recently pulled out the perma-banhammer for cheaters.

Last year, Activision said its anti-cheat measures implemented in 2021 had led to a “significant” drop in cheaters. However, it added that it expects players to create new ways to get around existing measures. “We know tomorrow will continue to deliver new and evolving threats,” team Ricochet wrote.

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.